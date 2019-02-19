Laal Kabootar trailer: Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha get entangled in a dark mystery

The much-awaited trailer of Pakistani action thriller film Laal Kabootar was released on Monday.

Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar and Mansha Pasha, Laal Kabootar is Nehr Ghar Production’s first film project.

The three-minute trailer shows that protagonists being entangled in an intense and dark mystery. The movie also stars Ali Kazmi, Saleem Mairaj, and Rashid Faroqui.

The team includes Pakistan’s leading cinematographer, Mo Azmi, screenwriter Ali Abbas Naqvi, and assistant directors Zoobia Anwar, and Shahrukh Kazim Ali.

The sound score of the film has been designed by Rohail Hyatt’s son Danyal Hyatt. Taha Malik is the music director.

Laal Kabootar will release across Pakistan on March 22.

