Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged

February 16, 2019

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom’s romance kicked up a gear on Valentine’s Day with news that the glamorous couple have gotten engaged.

The California Gurls hit-maker posted a loved-up snap with Bloom on Instagram on Friday in which she showed off a dazzling ring in a floral design with a pink jewel at its centre on what appeared to be her ring finger.

She captioned the image, which showed her cuddling up to her beau, simply: “Full bloom.” While Bloom later shared the same picture, captioning it: “Lifetimes”.

The singer’s mother, Mary Hudson, broke the news of the engagement on Facebook, sharing images of the emotional proposal and captioning them with: ‘look who got engaged last night’.

Perry and Bloom first started dating after meeting at an afterparty for the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2016.

They broke up in March 2017, issuing a joint statement saying they were ‘taking respectful, loving space at this time.’ The couple couldn’t stay apart for long though and were spotted back together on holiday in Japan in December that year.

They told the world they were officially back on in February 2018.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand in 2010 before splitting 14 months later, citing her not being ready to start a family as the reason for the split.

Similarly the Pirates of the Caribbean actor went through a public split from Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage.

