Kareena Kapoor will be making an item song appearance in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

February 4, 2019

The Dabangg series, which is known for the charismatic Chulbul Pandey and its phenomenally successful item numbers, won’t have an item number by Malaika Arora this year.

As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, producer Arbaaz Khan and Salman Khan have decided to rope in Fevicol Se starlet Kareena Kapoor for an item song in the film. And from what we hear, Kareena is really excited for this one.

Reports are also doing the rounds that Arbaaz Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani will be a part of Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 will being shooting right after Salman wraps up the shoot of Bharat between March and April.

The Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit theatres during Eid 2020 and we’re sure the movie will end up being a super hit at the box office, just like its prequels.

