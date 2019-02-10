Karachi’s Zamzama Park offers free Wi-Fi to all

Zamzama Park is Karachi’s first park to offer Wi-Fi service for free.

Just as water and sewerage facilities are considered essential public services, parks are important to establishing and maintaining the quality of a life in a community. They play an integral role in the social and environmental well-being of a community.

The 26-acre park is located in Defence Phase V and is a favourite among people because of the different facilities it provides. It comprises jogging tracks, walking paths, a skating enclosure, gym, cafeteria, a cactus area, and a playground.

Sabir Hussain, who has been coming to the park since the last eight years, said that there are two jogging tracks at the park.

It was constructed in 2001 as a gift for the people during the tenure of former president Pervez Musharraf. People from all classes come to the park.

Seventy-five-year-old Hassan Ali has been coming here since the last 14 years. He said that the park provides him with much-needed peace.

The entry fee from 4pm to 10pm is Rs30 per person. The entre is free from 6am to 9am. People who are 65 years old or above are not required to pay the entry fee. The fee for the gym is Rs20. People can even get a membership card made.

People are not allowed to take photographs on the jogging track. Children aren’t allowed to play cricket or football. The display of arms and smoking is prohibited.