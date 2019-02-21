Karachiites, there’s a new café in town and they’re selling hunter beef parathas

If you’re a fan of hunter beef, make your way to a café hidden in Karachi’s Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society. The Last Exit – a relatively new eatery – is gaining popularity because of its delicious hunter beef parathas.

The streets of Karachi are populated by dhabbas, but now many cafes have also opened up. More or less, these cafes offer the same items–chai and snacks.

The Last Exit provides a cleaner and family-friendly environment. It can accommodate around 40-50 people at a time.

We’ve all heard of hunter beef burgers and sandwiches, but the concept of a paratha is fresh and interesting.

Another specialty of the café is the tawa pizza paratha. You will not find these two types of parathas anywhere else in the metropolis.

It offers various other kinds of parathas and even more kinds of chai.

Related: Find out the secret to Alamgir Hotel’s lachaydar parathas

“We did a survey of Sharae Faisal and didn’t find any good café to relax and have chai,” the owner, Mubinul Haq, told SAMAA Digital. So they decided to open the café on one of the busiest thoroughfares of the city.

They’ve had a good response so far, especially on their hunter beef parathas.

The paratha has a generous filling of cheese topped with fried hunter beef chunks and seasoned with a blend of ground spices, Haq shared.