Karachi festival promises food, music and fun

February 1, 2019

Mark your calendars! After enthralling Lahore, Multan, and Islamabad, Pakistan’s ultimate food and music extravaganza, Coke Fest 2019 is finally coming to the City of Lights from February 15 to 17 at Beach View Park. 

The three-day food and music fiesta will feature a unique assortment of culinary delights; ranging from traditional cuisines to classic continental mouth-watering meals.

Apart from food, you can enjoy coke studio star-studded concert each day. Previously, artists such as Strings, Zoe Viccaji, Rachel Viccaji, Quadrum, Ali Sethi and Nabeel Shaukat have performed at the event.

The festival was held on December 14, last year. The ticket was priced at Rs 450 per person, however, the ticket price of Karachi Eat Festival was Rs 350.

So if you want to spend some quality time with your friends and family there’s no better place to hang out than Coke Fest 2.0!

 

