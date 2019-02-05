Is Munna Bhai coming back to screen this year?

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has revealed his plans to start shooting for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S by the end of this year.

“I haven’t yet made my next Munna Bhai because I didn’t get a proper script. I hope I make it this year,” Chopra told media.

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was released in (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai in (2006).

Director Rajkumar Hirani has already confirmed that Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will continue playing the primary characters. “Sanju is Munna bhai, I can’t imagine anybody else as Munna bhai. Sanju and Arshad as Circuit,” he said.