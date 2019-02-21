Indian media needs to ‘chill out’, says Hamza Ali Abbasi

Indian media really needs to chill out.

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi said that Indian media is doing “tremendous damage” by taking a hardline stance against Pakistan and its artistes following the Pulwama terror attack. Over 40 Indian soldiers were killed in an explosion in Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Indian media and government officials were quick to assign blame to Pakistan for what they said was supporting the Maulana Masood Azhar-led group, the JeM. Pakistan refuted allegations that its government was linked to the Pulwama attack.

“I am happy to tell you that Pakistanis are mature enough to not say stuff like ‘Go to India’ or that if you sing for India, you are unpatriotic,” he told Masala.

“Whatever bans have happened [from Pakistan’s side] are a result of a last-ditch retaliation. India has been banning everything, this was simply a response. Pakistan is always open for Indian artists and we hope that India would always be open for Pakistani artists,” he said.

All countries have different ways to show their hostility against others. “And contrary to popular belief, we have not banned Indian movies in Pakistan. Gully Boy is a huge hit, good Indian films always do well in Pakistan,” he added.

“How many times did you see us humiliating Indian artists or cricketers or going into a war hysteria? We rise above this. We welcome people like Sidhu, we welcome our Sikh brethren. We welcome our Hindu brothers,” Abbasi said.