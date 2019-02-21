Iman Ali’s wedding festivities kick off with a simple mayun ceremony

The countdown to one of the most-awaited Pakistani weddings is almost over -- the wedding functions of model turned actor Iman Ali have begun and are in full swing.
The model hosted the first event on Wednesday -- a vibrant, colourful mayun ceremony for her family and friends.
She donned a traditional yellow shalwar kameez, carrying off a minimalistic look. To top off her look she chose jhumkas and floral wreaths. The bride-to-be also got her imam zaamin tied onto her arm.
Apart from Iman dancing her heart out and enjoying her wedding festivities to the fullest, the highlight of the event had to be her mother playing the dholki for her daughter.
The event was attended by the bride's family and close friends. Celebrities who attended included Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed, Ali Xeeshan, choreographer Gohar Hayat and Rahma Ali Muqaddraan.
The model announced her engagement to fiancé Babar Aziz Bhatti on Instagram on January 18. Iman’s fiancé is a grandson of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed and is the director of Green Earth, Canada.
Iman is the daughter of veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali. She has been one of the country’s top models for many years. The bride-to-be made her acting debut in PTV dramas and then collaborated with Shoaib Mansoor for his silver screen debut in the 2007 hit Khuda Ke Liye. The film later proved to be a catalyst for the revival of Pakistani cinema.
On the work front, Iman is all set to for a comeback to the cinema screens with the movie Tich Button which stars Farhan, Feroze Khan, and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles.
