Hobbs and Shaw trailer: Two foes team up to stop a bulletproof international terrorist

February 1, 2019

Luke Hobbs, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and his arch rival Dickard Shaw, Jason Statham, don’t like each other but they will have to set aside their hatred and work together to stop a ‘superhuman’ international terrorist. 

The official trailer of Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of Fast & Furious, has been released.

The trailer shows Johnson and Statham teaming up to arrest Brixton, Idris Elba, to save the world.

“I’m dealing with the future of the planet. I’m the necessary shock to the system. I am human evolutionary change — bulletproof, superhuman,” Elba said in the trailer.

Like other Fast & Furious projects, this one too is full of action. There will be cars, weapons and verbal slams by The Rock.

The movie will hit theaters on August 2.

 
 
 

