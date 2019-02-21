Here’s why an FIR has been registered against actor Fawad Khan and his wife

February 21, 2019

An FIR has been registered against Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf Khan after they refused to allow polio workers to administer an anti-polio vaccination to their daughter on Wednesday.

The Lahore police took action on the written complaint of the polio team, which visited the Faisal Town residence of the film star where his wife “resisted and then misbehaved with the team”.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Atta said that according to the deputy commissioner of Lahore, the teams wanted to immunise Fawad’s daughter. “First his driver misbehaved with the teams, then his family.”

“I have been told that Mrs Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from the United Kingdom will give the child protection against WPV1 strain,” he added. “Protection against wild poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine,” he asserted.

However, Fawad’s manager issued a statement saying that the actor and his wife were not at home when the vaccination team arrived. The actor and his wife have been abroad since February 13, the statement read.

Currently, he is the US on his tour titled ‘Date with Fawad Khan’. “His travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press,” it said. The statement said that Fawad fully supports the anti-polio campaign and is “very well aware” of the guidelines of international organisations about the disease. It added that his daughter has been vaccinated on schedule.

On February 18, the government launched a countrywide three-day anti-polio campaign. The vaccination of at least 13.2 million children under five years of age was targeted during the drive.

The anti-polio drive is under way in Karachi, Peshawar, Qila Abdullah, and Pishin, said Rana Muhammad Safdar, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication. “At least 90,000 vaccinators are taking part in the national campaign.”

