Has Salman Khan decided to become a detective?

February 7, 2019

Indian actor Salman Khan at the airport in Jodhpur in April, 2018. Photo: AFP

Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan, Salman Khan, will play a detective in his next movie, according to media reports.

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has acquired the remake rights of a Korean film and will produce the movie under the banner Reel Life Producation, Filmfare reported.

Veteran, the Korean film, was about the life of a detective who fought against a young millionaire.

Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which will be released this Eid, is also a remake of a Korean movie, Ode To My Father.

 
 
 

