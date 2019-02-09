God created Deepika Padukone with a lot of love and patience, said Alia Bhatt

February 9, 2019

After Ranveer Singh praised Ranbir Kapoor and called him his favourite actor, Alia Bhatt has now reciprocated the favour.

Ranbir’s girlfriend was full of praise for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s wife who previously dated Ranbir.

According to Pinkvilla, Alia said that Deepika is someone God created “with a lot of love and spent a lot of time on it.” She said that she has been spending a lot of time with Deepika recently and that “not only her looks but both her soul and personality are beautiful.”

Alia is currently with Ranveer and director Zoya Akhtar in Berlin, where their latest film, Gully Boy, will hold its world premiere on February 9.

Alia and Deepika had appeared together on the first episode of Koffee with Karan’s sixth season, which aired just before Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding. Host Karan Johar had asked both actors about their relationships, although neither was very open.

