Game of Thrones unveils first-look photos for final season and fans aren’t pleased

With just about two months to go until the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8, HBO has released the first official photos from the show’s final run.

The collection of 14 images spotlights nearly all of the show’s remaining characters, including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and even Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham). However, with the exception of one shot that shows Jon and Dany standing close together in a wintry locale, most of the photos merely feature a solitary character staring broodily into the distance.

Most of the shots seem like they were taken at Winterfell, where Season 8 will reportedly begin. The first episode will show Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen arriving to House Stark’s home base, where Sansa Stark, Arya Stark, Bran Stark, Samwell Tarly, and Brienne of Tarth are located. From the brief clips HBO has previously revealed, Lady Sansa looks less than pleased about her Targaryen visitor, but she does tell her, “Winterfell is yours, your grace.”

However, fans are not pleased and are crying out loud on Twitter for the trailer. “Thank you HBO, very kind of you. So, how long do we have to wait for a new trailer?” reads a tweet.

Scroll through some of the photos below for a taste of what to expect for the hit fantasy show’s final run.

Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on April 14.

