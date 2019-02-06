Fans injured after Ranveer Singh takes a leap of faith at Lakme Fashion Week

February 6, 2019

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of those few high energy celebrities who has the ability to light up even the most dreary of Mondays. Unfortunately, his appearance at a Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on Sunday.

He performed to the songs of his upcoming film Gully Boy at an event and after completing the song, the actor launched himself into the crowd. This may look cool at rock concerts and in movies but the reality is less glamorous.

The audience were busy filming their favourite actor on their smartphones and no one saw the muscular Singh stage diving on them. Media reports claimed that many people were hurt and some women were seen lying on the floor after being knocked over. Whether Singh sustained injuries or not has not been confirmed.

Soon after the incident, a video of his spontaneous dive went viral on the internet. Social media sites like Twitter and Instagram were overflowing with angry comments from users asking Singh to stop his childish antics.

Singh had also stage dived at the music launch of Gully Boy in Mumbai. On the release day of his movie Simmba in December, Ranveer visited movie theatres to check audience reactions and addressed the media atop huge film banners outside theatres.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Singh’s Gully Boy releases on February 14.

