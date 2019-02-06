Fans injured after Ranveer Singh takes a leap of faith at Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is one of those few high energy celebrities who has the ability to light up even the most dreary of Mondays. Unfortunately, his appearance at a Lakme Fashion Week event in Mumbai on Sunday.

He performed to the songs of his upcoming film Gully Boy at an event and after completing the song, the actor launched himself into the crowd. This may look cool at rock concerts and in movies but the reality is less glamorous.

🎥 #22 Ranveer Singh jumps onto crowd from the DJ Station in the Jio Garden for the crowd at #LakmeFashionWeek2019 😍💥⚡👌🏽❤️ #GullyBoy pic.twitter.com/cvz9ePaXlg — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) February 3, 2019

The audience were busy filming their favourite actor on their smartphones and no one saw the muscular Singh stage diving on them. Media reports claimed that many people were hurt and some women were seen lying on the floor after being knocked over. Whether Singh sustained injuries or not has not been confirmed.

Related: Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh dance away at Lakme Fashion Week

Soon after the incident, a video of his spontaneous dive went viral on the internet. Social media sites like Twitter and Instagram were overflowing with angry comments from users asking Singh to stop his childish antics.

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

First of all public make actors not actors make public. Treat actors as normal public why to treat them like different species. All are equal weather it is poor, rich, men, women etc.. he should apologise for the mistake he committed with all the women and men injured there. — Abdul Khader (@mkhader4u) February 5, 2019

@RanveerOfficial

Next time you jump into the crowd make sure @deepikapadukone stands there to hold you and grab you when you fall into her lap over her. My friend got a really bad sprain on his neck because of your stupid act. You are a married man now… Grow up a bit. — Arunabha (@Arunabh16507002) February 5, 2019

No civil sense in the guy. A public personality shouldn’t be this careless, no? Could have badly hurt the people. pic.twitter.com/qYFn3KZOBZ — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) February 4, 2019

He is living the dream- thats ok- dont kill others dream man — rajat singh (@jiturajat) February 5, 2019

Singh had also stage dived at the music launch of Gully Boy in Mumbai. On the release day of his movie Simmba in December, Ranveer visited movie theatres to check audience reactions and addressed the media atop huge film banners outside theatres.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Singh’s Gully Boy releases on February 14.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.