Disney has finally unveiled the first trailer for Frozen 2.

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf are back to fight an evil force in the new clip.

There is no dialogue in the clip or real hint of the plot. The first half of the teaser is a single sequence, with Elsa attempting to walk on water.

The follow-up to 2013’s Frozen is perhaps the most anticipated film of Disney.

The movie will release on November 22.