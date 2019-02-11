Drake makes a rare appearance at the Grammys, while Childish Gambino makes history

Women returned to the Grammys on Sunday in full force as female acts won album of the year and best new artist, while rappers also made big wins, with Childish Gambino’s This Is America becoming the first rap-based song to win record and song of the year.

Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour picked up album of the year and Dua Lipa won best new artist.

Drake, who rarely attends awards shows, surprised the music world when he emerged on stage to accept the best rap song award for God’s Plan but told the room of musicians that winning awards isn’t necessary if you have real fans attending your concerts and singing your songs.

“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word if you’re a hero in your hometown. Look, if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here. I promise you. You already won,” said Drake at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. However, his speech was cut off midway when the show cut to commercials.

Grammy watchers also got a treat for their eyes when they saw new footage from the upcoming live-action film Aladdin was played.

Fans were treated to their first glance of Will Smith as the blue-skinned Genie, the role made famous in the 1992 animated version by Robin Williams. Canadian actor Mena Massoud plays Aladdin, with Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

Aladdin is set to be the second of three remakes Disney has planned for 2019. It will hit theatres on May 24.

