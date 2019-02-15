Did Yasir Hussain just confirm his relationship with Iqra Aziz?

February 15, 2019

Photo: Instagram

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz have been the talk of the town ever since the duo was spotted hanging out together and fans are dying to know if they dating or not.

On a number of occasions, we have seen the couple getting candid and fans just cannot get over their electrifying chemistry.

This Valentine’s Day, Hussain shared a picture on his Instagram leaving fans puzzled over his relationship status.

In the past, Hussain shared a picture with Aziz that sparked rumours about their dating status. He posted a picture with a caption of Ghalib’s poetry that reads:

Bekhudi be Sabab nahi Galib Kuch to hai jiski pardadari hai #yasirhussain #iqraaziz #funtime#happyface”

While both have often expressed admiration for one another, neither have admitted nor denied that they’re dating. They’ve always maintained that they’re good friends.

