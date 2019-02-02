Could Nick Jonas be the new Batman?

Hollywood is in need of a new caped crusader after Ben Affleck revealed he is stepping down as the Batman.

Following the news, many people have taken to the internet to suggest who they think should sport the cape and cowl in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC Comics adaptation. There have already been plenty of names thrown out there, including Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael B Jordan, and now singer Nick Jonas is making his interest known.

A recent Instagram post asked users to suggest future Batman actors, and Jonas himself commented, saying: First name Nick second name Jonas. Though it’s not clear if he’s serious or just having some fun.

Jonas, last acted in 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and was a regular on the TV show Kingdom from 2014 to 2017. He also starred in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens for five episodes in 2015.

On Monday evening, Affleck broke the news that he won’t be in the next rendition of the Batman series. He has played the Dark Knight in the DC Extended Universe films Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League. He has reportedly stepped down from the role as the new film will centre on a younger Bruce Wayne.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros will release The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, on June 24, 2021.