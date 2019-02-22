Chris Hemsworth to play Hulk Hogan in biopic for Netflix

February 22, 2019

Photo: AFP

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth has been tapped to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming movie about the wrestler’s life.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the still untitled film will come from Todd Phillips, director of The Hangover trilogy and the forthcoming DC Comics prequel Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Netflix has obtained the exclusive life rights and consulting services from Terry Gene Bollea AKA Hulk Hogan.

The project is expected to deal with the formative years of Hogan’s slope into fame, starting with the Florida wrestling circuit in the late 1970s and becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s. The term “Hulkamania” was coined in 1984 with Hogan frequently referring to his fans as “Hulkamaniacs” in his interviews and encouraging them to focus on training, saying prayers, and eating vitamins.

However the biopic is reportedly in the very early stages of production, but additional co-producers Michael Sherman and Steve Desmond are also on board.

A release date for the film has yet to be specified.

