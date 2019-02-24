Case registered against Sonakshi Sinha for ‘cheating’ event organiser

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has been reportedly booked for not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting the payment for it.

The complainant said that Sonakshi agreed to perform at his show on September 30, 2018. She took Rs3.7 million for it but didn’t turn up at the last moment, reported the Times of India.

“I tried convincing her [Sonakshi] a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn’t come, but she refused to perform,” he told ANI.

“Sonakshi was approached by the event organiser in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organiser failed to make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted,” said the actor’s management agency.

“The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event. This put everyone in a tough spot.”

The statement further read: “Due to a lack of commitment by the organiser, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport.”