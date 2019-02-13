Cardi B deactivates her Instagram account after Grammy win

February 12, 2019

After getting all that Grammy shine as the first solo female artist to win best rap album, Cardi B has gone deactivated her Instagram account.

Fans were quick to notice that Cardi B deactivated her Instagram account on Monday, less than 24 hours after taking home rap album of the year at the Grammys.

The rapper took home the award for Best Rap Album for Invasion Of Privacy at Sunday night’s award ceremony, beating the likes of Travis Scott and Mac Miller.

She’s the first female rapper to ever win the accolade but faced criticism when some people thought she didn’t ‘deserve’ the medal.

Her Twitter account remains active, but Cardi has yet to confirm the reasoning behind her decision.

