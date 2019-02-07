Brace yourself for another Ambani wedding: Akash Ambani will be getting married on March 9

After the grand wedding of their daughter Isha to Anand Piramal, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are all set for the next big wedding in their family: their son Akash’s wedding to Shloka Mehta.

If rumours are to be believed, Isha’s twin brother Akash will have his bachelor party in Saint Moritz, Switzerland between February 23 and 25. The event is expected to be attended by over 500 guests, including Akash’s close friend and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and the Ambanis’ family friend filmmaker Karan Johar.

For the bachelor party, two aircraft have been booked to take guests to the Swiss town. Now, that is a one-of-a-kind bachelor party.

Related: Move over Mukesh Ambani, it’s Javed Nihari’s time to shine: Take a look at the wedding of the century

According to reports, the Ambanis and Mehtas will celebrate the nuptials over three days in Mumbai, with the the wedding ceremony taking place at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex in March 9. The next day will see the families host a Mangal Parv ceremony at the same venue, followed by a reception on March 11.

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka in March 2018. The couple celebrated the new beginning surrounded by close family and friends at a private ceremony in Goa. This was followed by a star-studded engagement at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence Antilia in June.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.