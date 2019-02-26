Bollywood actor-politician Shilpa Shinde receives rape threats for supporting Pakistan

Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde revealed that she has been receiving death and rape threats for supporting Pakistani actors and Navjot Singh Sidhu over his controversial statement on the Pulwama attack.

The actress, who is also a politician, said that she didn’t find anything wrong in what Sidhu said. However, her stance on the issue was met with criticism on social media and Shinde revealed that she’s going to take action against those who threatened her online.

Recently, Sidhu had said, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It [the attack] is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

Over 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in a suicide attack in the Pulwama district of Indian-Administered Kashmir.

Sidhu’s statement was not well received in India and he was also ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show and banned from entering Mumbai’s Filmcity.

Shinde came out in support of his statement and told IWMBuzz that, “I am totally against the new phenomenon of banning anyone whose views you don’t concur with. Sadly, CINTAA and other industry bodies are equally complicit in this. Everyone has the right to occupation; you can’t deny me the right to earn my livelihood. In the same vein, I also bat for the rights of Pakistani artists to work in Bollywood, purely on the basis of talent. I have been a victim of this ban culture, so I know what’s wrong with it.”

The actress added that Sidhu never supported terrorism. “Agreed, he might have been politically correct by not criticizing his friend, Imran Khan, but you need to understand that they have played together for years. Also, why was everyone after him to say something bad about Pakistan? He hit the nail on the head by saying that, at the end of the day, issues can only be threshed out on the peace table,” she said.

Previously, Kapil Sharma also came out in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s support. He also faced backlash online.

