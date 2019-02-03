Berlin filmfest turns focus on women, Netflix

February 3, 2019

Ahead of the festival a craftsman works on a bear trophy at Berlin’s Noack fine art foundry. Photo: AFP

Women directors and the rise of streaming services will take the spotlight at the Berlin film festival starting Thursday, with a star-studded lineup making the case for big-screen diversity.

The Berlinale, now in its 69th year, figures with Cannes and Venice among Europe’s top cinema showcases. It will be the last edition led by Dieter Kosslick, 70, who is handing over to a younger duo after 18 years at the helm.

Nearly 400 movies from around the world will be presented, with 17 vying for the prestigious Golden Bear top prize.

Among the contenders, seven of the pictures or 41% were made by women – a Berlinale record and a milestone for an A-list festival.

In comparison Cannes, which has been roiled by calls for more diversity, only managed 14% last year and Venice just under 5%.

“The debates of the last year opened our eyes and when your eyes are open, you make different decisions,” Kosslick said, referring to the #MeToo controversy over sexual misconduct and the #TimesUp movement against gender discrimination in the entertainment industry.

“But we wouldn’t have done it if the films had been bad, simply to boost the women’s quota.”

French Oscar winner Juliette Binoche will lead the six-member jury selecting the main prizes.

The head of pressure group Women and Hollywood, Melissa Silverstein, said that, particularly in a year in which not a single female filmmaker was nominated for best picture or best director at the Oscars, festivals were essential to boost industry diversity.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Case registered against Taimooria police SHO, other law enforcers for allegedly torturing a detained suspect to death in Karachi

February 3, 2019 1:10 pm

Is Bilawal Bhutto tying the knot anytime soon?

February 3, 2019 12:13 pm

Hamza Shahbaz is off to London after being removed from the no-fly list

February 3, 2019 11:19 am

Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi’s Saddar

February 3, 2019 10:59 am

Imran Khan will be in Lahore for a one-day visit today

February 3, 2019 10:31 am

Russia suspends nuclear missile treaty after US move

February 3, 2019 9:11 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.