AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija says she wears veil by choice

February 7, 2019

Photo: AR Rahman/Twitter

Khatija, the daughter of music maestro AR Rahman, clarified that her father didn’t force her to cover her face with a niqab (veil) and it was her own decision.

Rahman, the Bollywood’s iconic music composer, was criticised after his daughter Khatija took to the stage to talk about her father during the 10-year-anniversary of his Oscar Win for Slumdog Millionaire.

He was trolled on the internet after he shared the photo of his family. Khatija took to Facebook to defend her father and choice of outfit.

“I’m a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that’s what I’ve been doing,” she said in a Facebook post.

“I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour,” she remarked.

 
 
 

