Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh dance away at Lakme Fashion Week

February 3, 2019

Photo: Courtesy DNA India

Indian actors Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh stole the show when they did a little jiggle on the dance floor at the Lakme Fashion Week this weekend.

Anil and his actress niece Janhvi Kapoor were showstoppers for veteran designer Raghavendra Rathore’s show at the fashion week.

DNA India reported that midway through the ramp walk, histrionics by Ranveer, who was silently seated in the audience, drew Anil’s attention and the two shared a hug before Anil went on to complete his walk. But while returning, he did a little jiggle with Ranveer who played along from the audience.

Photo: Courtesy DNA India

After Anil and Janhvi took a final bow as showstoppers and were returning, Anil pulled in Ranveer on the ramp and two grooved away.

 

 
 
 

