Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are reuniting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla

February 11, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan – two of the biggest superstars of the Bollywood – are once again ganging up for Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller Badla, Bollywood Life reported. 

Previously, Khan and Bachchan have worked in Bhootnath, Mohabbatain, Veer Zara, Paheli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with Mr Bachchan in Pink, is also playing a lead role in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of her husband in the film.

Mr Bachchan is playing the role of a lawyer.

Badla is a remake of a Spanish film, Contratiempo. The film deals with an investigation around the death of a young man.

 

