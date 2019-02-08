Alia Bhatt says she will apologise to Kangana Ranaut for ‘upsetting’ her

Kangana Ranaut, who recently accused actors like Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, of not supporting her during the release of her film Manikarnika has now got a response from Bhatt.

Bhatt said on Thursday that she will apologise to Ranaut on a personal level if she was upset with her. The Raazi actor’s response comes days after Ranaut lashed out at her for not responding to her gestures.

In a recent interview, Ranaut had spoken out about how people in the industry, including Khan and Bhatt, hadn’t supported her. She has also been an outspoken critic of nepotism in Bollywood.

She spoke about how Bhatt had sent her Raazi trailer to her and that she called Bhatt after watching the film. But the gesture was never returned for Manikarnika.

Ranaut complained that these people don’t have time for the trials of her films. She said while she had turned up for the screenings of Dangal, Secret Superstar and Raazi, but Bhatt and Khan didn’t respond during the release of her film. As she has a couple of films coming up this year, Ranaut does not expect any of them to show up.

Replying to a question, Bhatt said, “I hope she doesn’t dislike me and I don’t think she dislikes me. I don’t think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologize to her on a personal level.” The actor also said she has always admired Ranaut.

Meanwhile, Bhatt and the Gully Boy team will be heading to Berlin for the premiere of their film at Berlinale 2019. The film is set to release on February 14.

