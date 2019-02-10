Alia Bhatt or Gigi Hadid: Who wore Moschino’s ‘magic marker’ suit better?

February 10, 2019

Alia Bhatt’s fashion game has been the talk of the town since the actor started promotions for her upcoming movie, Gully Boy. 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are in Berlin for the movie premiere at the Berlinale 2019. Alia wore a white pantsuit for the press interviews. She teamed it up with a pair of white heels with her hair left open.

Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Photo: Instagram

The pantsuit comprising flared crepe pants and a tailored crepe jacket are a part of Moschino’s Spring 2019 ‘magic marker’ collection, which was launched in October 2018. It has been designed by Jeremy Scott.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted in the formal look last year. She wore the pantsuit at the launch of her designs for toy soldiers at Fao Schwarz in October 2018. She rocked the look with a long ponytail and red lipstick.

Photo: Moschino/Instagram

Photo: Moschino/Instagram

We think both the ladies rocked the look. Who do you think wore it better? Do let us know.

 

