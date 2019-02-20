Akash Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations start with an extravagant musical night

With Isha Ambani’s elaborate wedding celebrations being the talk of the town for months, another Ambani wedding is around the corner. Isha’s twin brother, Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta.

The Ambani family began the pre-wedding festivities of Akash and Shloka with a musical night on Monday.

The event was held in Mumbai, at Antilia, the Ambanis’ 27-storey family home.

The Dandia Queen, Falguni Pathak, also graced the occasion with her melodious voice and entertaining performance.

Akash proposed to his childhood friend Shloka in March 2018. The couple celebrated the new beginning surrounded by close family and friends at a private ceremony in Goa. This was followed by a star-studded engagement at the Ambanis’ Mumbai residence in June.

On February 11, they offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai and presented their wedding invitation card.

The wedding is expected to take place on March 10 at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, and will be yet another star studded event.

