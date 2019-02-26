Agha Ali opens up about his breakup with Sarah Khan

With the end of the famous drama serial Band Khikiyan, the real life and reel life couple of Agha Ali and Sarah Khan have parted ways.

Recently, Ali appeared on a TV show and spoke about his breakup with Khan after getting engaged in 2017.

The love birds got engaged, leaving their fandom over the moon and both had said that they would publicly announce it if they married. Ali said that he felt he owed it to his fans to give an explanation about what happened between him and Sarah.

He says that Sarah is a fantastic girl and that he has the utmost respect for her and her work. Agha also elaborates on how their breakup affected him.

“It has been the toughest for me to be honest and I could not work for months. I was isolated, I could not deal with it but then, life has to go on,” said Ali.

He credited his friends for helping and supporting him through the process. “I love my fans. They are very understanding. Close fans write very positive things and I love them.”

Ali also addressed internet trolls and told them to “mind your own business”. He appealed to the people to realise the effect of their words on other people. He also said that people need to realize that there is a limit to how much they comment on a celebrity’s life — they need to understand when they cross the line.

The duo was rumoured to be dating and let something spill on their relationship every now and then. In fact, the real-life couple was often cast together onscreen too. The couple were cast in Band Khirkiyan and Tumhare Hain together.

