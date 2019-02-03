After battling cancer, Sonali Bendre is back to work and stronger than ever

February 3, 2019

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre is back to work after a brave battle with cancer.

Her journey has been an inspiration for many people diagnosed with cancer as she has documented her battle on her social media accounts. She returned to work on Saturday with a big smile on her face.

The actor took to her social media accounts to share an emotional post on her journey. She posted a photo of herself as well as a video where she is seen entering her vanity van.

“Being back on a set after a major sabbatical – one that has been testing in many ways on so many levels – is a surreal feeling. After all this, I sort of feel an additional sense of purpose and meaning and I’m so grateful to be back in action,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

Related: Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy did ‘strange things’ to her eyesight

“I don’t think words would do justice to how beautiful it feels to be back at work…to face the camera again and portray the range of emotions required. Given that my emotions have been running high for the last couple of months, it feels good to give into the emotions that the job requires. It’s just the kind of day that helps me.”

Bendre, known for movies like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Duplicate, was treated for cancer in New York. She had revealed her diagnosis on social media in April, 2018.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Didn’t leak my private pictures for publicity, says Hansika Motwani

January 30, 2019 8:53 pm

First Indian film museum opens in home of Bollywood

January 29, 2019 8:40 am

Total Dhamaal trailer is a total laugh riot

January 22, 2019 9:58 am

Find out why Ranveer Singh moved into Deepika’s house after they got married

January 20, 2019 11:44 am

Woman accuses Rajkumar Hirani of sexually assaulting her during the making of Sanju

January 14, 2019 7:18 pm

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to tie the knot in 2019?

January 10, 2019 8:55 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Abdul Moiz Jaferii
Haider Waheed
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.