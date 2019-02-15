Actor Shabana Azmi in the hospital with swine flu

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu during a routine check-up for cough and cold. She is recuperating in the hospital.

She is using the time to relax. “Rarely do I get a chance to lie back and introspect. This is an enforced break for me,” she said.

“I have not been in contact with any swine whatsoever. But I am in hospital recovering fast,” she said.

She and her actor husband Javed Akhtar are scheduled to visit Karachi next month to attend a conference on poet Kaifi Azmi.

