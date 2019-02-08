Aamir Khan says he would love to see Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan in Andaz Apna Apna reboot

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s 1994 cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna will soon clock in 25 years and rumours are rife that the film’s producers Vinay Sinha and Priti Sinha have decided to reboot it.

If the rumours are to be believed, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have been approached to play the leads.

Aamir Khan is also excited over the prospect of a remake. The actor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that even though he doesn’t know the credibility of these rumours, he believes that they should do a remake.

“I don’t know if it’s true but if you ask me, they should definitely do it,” says the superstar, adding: “Andaz Apna Apna is a film that people have loved immensely [in the past], so I am sure they would love to see it. I don’t know what exactly is being planned — a remake, part two or an offshoot. But whatever it is, I’d personally like to see a fresh take [on it]. As an audience, I would love to see what Ranveer, Varun or any of the young actors would do with the characters.”

Andaz Apna Apna also starred Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal. It was woven around the life of two daydreamers (Amar and Prem) with a common aim—to get rich. Their journey takes a hilarious turn when they meet Raveena and Karisma.

