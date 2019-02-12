12 Pakistanis selected for the UK Alumni Awards by the British Council

Twelve Pakistanis have been announced as the finalists for the UK Alumni Awards 2019 by the British Council under three categories.

There are three award categories – Entrepreneurial Award, Social Impact Award and Professional Achievement Award – celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK’s international alumni. Of the 12 finalists, four each have been nominated for each category. There will be one winner under each selected category.

The finalists of the #UKAlumniAwards Professional Achievement Award are: Shahzad Muhammad – @UofGlasgow Shahzaib Ali – @OfficialUoM Nasira Hayat – @LondonMetUni Osman Gilani – @CityUniLondon Congratulations everyone!

The finalists of the #UKAlumniAwards Social Impact Award are:

Salima Begum – @IOE_London Gouhar Pirzada – @LondonMetUni Faran Mahmood – @Cambridge_Uni Muhammad Atif – @uniofeastanglia Congratulations everyone! We look forward to welcoming you to our award ceremony pic.twitter.com/OeDGHsWlp9 — British Council (@pkBritish) February 9, 2019

The finalists of the #UKAlumniAwards Entrepreneurial Award are: Nousheen Zakaria – @UniversityLeeds@zahid_tauseef – @LondonMetUni Muneeb Malik – @imperialcollege Osman Haneef – @UniofOxford Congratulations everyone!

The Study UK Alumni Awards, created by the British Council in partnership with UK higher education institutions, are intended to recognise outstanding success in entrepreneurship, professional achievement, and social impact by people who have studied at UK higher education institutions within the last 15 years.

All selected award finalists will benefit from increased PR and press opportunities that raise their profile and share their success with international audiences.

Winners of the global awards will be celebrated on a global scale and invited to the UK for a networking and professional development opportunity. Following the awards, winners will also be invited to join our panel of judges, to participate in the judging of future award competitions.