YouTuber Zaid Ali and wife Yumnah leave for Umrah

Zaid Ali, one of the most popular Pakistani social media personalities, recently posted a picture about how his wife wants him to take her to a special place and guess what? The special place chosen by them is Makkah.

Zaid Ali tied the knot with Yumnah Shahid in 2017 in a simple wedding ceremony. The couple recently visited Pakistan and shared some amazing photos.

As per the reports, Zaid fell in love with Yumna when she starred in a couple of his YouTube videos.

Zaid is one of the most popular Pakistani social media personality and his videos rake in thousands of views.