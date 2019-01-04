YouTube stars Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy are married

January 4, 2019

We all have watched Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy on YouTube and laughed at their hilarious acting. But recently, the YouTube stars made headlines after finally tying the knot on New Year’s Day after a surprise announcement of their engagement on November 20, 2018.

Idrees took to Twitter and Instagram to share his nikkah pictures with the most adorable captions.

The pictures of the big day have also gone viral on the internet. Their wedding festivities started with an official engagement ceremony which has been followed by nikkah.

The wedding took place with close friends and family in attendance. After the wedding, Sham shared a video of his small and intimate marriage ceremony on his YouTube channel titled “WE ARE MARRIED”.

 
 


