YouTube stars Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy are married

We all have watched Sham Idrees and Queen Froggy on YouTube and laughed at their hilarious acting. But recently, the YouTube stars made headlines after finally tying the knot on New Year’s Day after a surprise announcement of their engagement on November 20, 2018.

Idrees took to Twitter and Instagram to share his nikkah pictures with the most adorable captions.

You’ve been there from the start. My best friend became the love of my life. Say Mashaa’Allah @QueenFroggy #ShamOSaher pic.twitter.com/6CUopj3hvd — Sham Idrees (@Shamidrees) December 31, 2018

We are married. Alhamdulillah 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W6M1BQC8nf — Sham Idrees (@Shamidrees) January 1, 2019

The pictures of the big day have also gone viral on the internet. Their wedding festivities started with an official engagement ceremony which has been followed by nikkah.

The wedding took place with close friends and family in attendance. After the wedding, Sham shared a video of his small and intimate marriage ceremony on his YouTube channel titled “WE ARE MARRIED”.