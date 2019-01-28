Wonder Woman is finally leaving the past behind

January 28, 2019

Photo: Variety

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, said that she doesn’t expect the third part of her superhero movie to be set in the past.

“I’m not set, but I’m not doing another period piece,” Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman has already fought in World War 1 and in its sequel she will be heading to the 1980s.

The movie is expected to release in June 2020.

“I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward,” Jenkins said.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Is Brad Pitt dating Charlize Theron?

January 21, 2019 10:51 am

Oscars 2019 to go on without a host for the first time in 30 years

January 10, 2019 12:15 pm

Gal Gadot wraps up filming of Wonder Woman 1984 with a heartwarming message

December 25, 2018 1:05 pm

Preity Zinta apologises for #MeToo comments

November 22, 2018 6:33 pm

Actor Michael Douglas gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

November 7, 2018 11:33 pm

Breaking Bad is coming back to your screens, this time as a movie

November 7, 2018 3:14 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
Ali Haider
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.