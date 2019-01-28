Wonder Woman is finally leaving the past behind

Patty Jenkins, the director of Wonder Woman, said that she doesn’t expect the third part of her superhero movie to be set in the past.

“I’m not set, but I’m not doing another period piece,” Jenkins told The Hollywood Reporter.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman has already fought in World War 1 and in its sequel she will be heading to the 1980s.

The movie is expected to release in June 2020.

“I’m not planning to put it in the past again, because where are you going to go? You have to go forward,” Jenkins said.