Woman with rare medical condition unable to hear men

A woman in China cannot hear men’s voices anymore.

According to the Daily Mail, a Chinese woman only identified by her last name, Chen, woke up one morning unable to hear her boyfriend’s voice. Chen was also up vomiting the night before and started to notice a ringing in her ear.

She went to the hospital and saw ear, nose, and throat specialist Dr Lin Xiaoqing. “She was able to hear me when I spoke to her, but when a young male patient walked in, she couldn’t hear him at all,” Xiaoqing said.

This led Xiaoqing to diagnose Chen with a type of low-frequency hearing loss known as reverse-slope hearing loss, a rare condition that leaves a patient unable to hear deeper sounds.

According to the Thigpen Hearing Center, reverse-slope hearing loss is extremely rare, which affects over 3,000 people in the US and Canada.

“It’s also difficult to diagnose because patients and medics can be unaware it exists,” said Dr Lin Xiaoqing.

Dr. Xiaoqing believes fatigue and too much stress may have contributed to Chen’s hearing loss and expects her to make a full recovery.