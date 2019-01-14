Woman accuses Rajkumar Hirani of sexually assaulting her during the making of Sanju

January 14, 2019

Bollywood’s ace director Rajkumar Hirani, who has directed the Munna Bhai series, 3 Idiots and PK, has been accused of sexual assault.

The woman, who worked with the director on Sanju, said that Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.

“I remember forming these words on my lips – “Sir. This is wrong…Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody – I will never be able to express myself to you.” the woman told HuffPost India.  She remarked that she used to see him as a father figure.

Related: Have personally heard stories of Bachchan’s sexual misconduct: hairstylist

“My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next 6 months,” she said in an email.

Rajkumar Hirani has denied the allegations.

“At the outset, our client states that the allegations made against him are false, mischievous, scandalous, motivated and defamatory,” Desai said in an email dated December 5, 2018.

Related: Bollywood director denies #MeToo claims, threatens filmmakers

A new wave of #MeToo movement as taken over India as women have accused many prominent personalities, including Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Kailash Kher, Vikas Bahl, of sexual harassment. Women in different fields are sharing their stories of sexual harassment by men in powerful positions over the years.

 

 
 
 

