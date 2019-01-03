In the race between jalebi, gulab jamun and barfi guess who won the title of the national sweet of Pakistan?

Recently, in a quest to find the national sweet, the government of Pakistan decided to ask citizens on Twitter which among the above they would choose as the national sweet of the country.

Gulab jamun emerged as the clear winner and fans of the sweet were glad that others agreed with their love for the treat. Around 15,000 people voted in the poll, with jalebi (34%) trailing gulab jamun (47%).

What is the National Sweet of Pakistan? — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019

Gulab jaman are deep fried balls made of milk powder, flour, butter and cream or milk, and then soaked in sugar syrup. They are the life of every party and no desi celebration is complete unless these delights are present – be it a shaadi, Eid, milad or any other celebrations.

Poll Question: What is the National Sweet Of Pakistan?

Answer: The right answer is Gulab Jamun. pic.twitter.com/zL0jgnjX06 — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) January 1, 2019

So for the ultimate love for gulab jaman, we present you with an easy recipe so you can make them anytime you want.

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

3 green cardamom pods

1½ cups water

1-2 drops of lemon juice (optional)

1/2 cup milk powder

1 tablespoon maida (all purpose flour)

1/8 teaspoon (a small pinch) baking soda

1 tablespoon ghee

2-3 tablespoons milk

Oil or ghee for deep frying

Directions

Take sugar, cardamom pods, water and lemon juice and mix them in a deep pot or pan. Heat it over medium flame and cook until it reaches 1/2 string consistency or turns a little sticky while stirring occasionally in between. When the sugar syrup is ready, turn off the flame.

Take the milk powder, maida and baking soda and mix them together in a wide mouthed bowl. Mix it well with a spoon and then add a tablespoon of ghee. Sprinkle milk evenly over the mixture and gently mix it well. The mixture should be soft so it absorbs the sugar syrup properly.

Grease your palms with oil and divide the mixture into marble-sized small portions (around nine to 10). Add a teaspoon of milk (or a few drops) to the mixture to make the ball. Avoid cracks.

Heat the ghee or oil for deep frying in a deep pan over a medium flame.

Deep fry until they turn golden brown, it will take around six to seven minutes. Heat the sugar syrup for three to four minutes and add deep fried jamuns in it. Keep the jamuns in the syrup for at least two hours before serving to allow it to absorb the syrup properly.