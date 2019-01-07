Watch: Will Salman Khan get married at 72?

Bollywood’s Dabangg Khan has no intention of getting married in near future.
On Kapil Sharma show, he shared that he is following the mantra of one of his movie characters, who remains unmarried till 72.
“Bharat film mein bhi shadi nahi hoti [I don't get married in the movie Bharat too], till the time I am 72,” Salman Khan said. Toh usi ko follow kar raha hon main abhi [I am just following him].”
The short video from Kapil Sharma’s comedy show was shared by Bharat’s co-producer Atul Agnihotri.
The film is expected to hit theaters on Eidul Fitr.