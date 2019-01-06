Watch Salman Khan’s hilarious reaction to Vicky Kaushal proposing to Katrina Kaif

He recently made headlines after Katrina Kaif’s interview on Koffee with Karan. On being asked about promising newcomers in B-Town, Kaif had said that she’d like to work with Kaushal, since she has a feeling that they might look good together on screen.When Karan told Kaushal about Kaif's answer, he was left in disbelief.But recently, at an awards show, when both Kaif and Kaushal came face to face, something funny happened that not only left the audience in splits but also managed to grab the attention of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.A video is now doing the rounds on social media that shows Kaushal teasing Kaif. He asks Kaif if she wants to get married because it's wedding season in Bollywood. He then belts out 'mujhse shaadi karogi' to her.But while Kaif is a little surprised by what's happening, Khan's reaction was what really grabbed everyone's attention.He laid his head on sister Arpita Khan Sharma's shoulder and pretends to ignore all the drama. But Kaif's response has him jerking back up with wide eyes.It was all a joke though because Kaushal is currently dating actress Harleen Sethi.