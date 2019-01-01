VJ Mathira injured in Dubai car accident

Pakistani VJ, host and model, Mathira was injured in a car accident in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

She took to her social media to share details about the accident. Sharing a story on her Instagram, Mathira shared how she had been riding with her friend Sara when their car (a red Hyundai) was hit and totaled by two trucks.

She posted an emotional message thanking Allah for saving their lives in the ‘horrible accident’ and even updated her 155,000 followers on the status of her and her friend, Sara’s injuries.

She also shared her picture wearing a neck brace. She further mentioned that she has three fractures on her ribs and a dislocated jaw, yet she was thankful for being alive.

She thanked her family and fans for their prayers and best wishes. Mathira is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.