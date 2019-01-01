Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passes away at 81

Bollywood actor-screenwriter Kader Khan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 81 in Canada.

“My dad has left us. He passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to prolonged illness. He slipped into a coma in the afternoon. He was in the hospital for 16-17 weeks,” Kader Khan’s son Sarfaraz told PTI. His last rites will be performed in Canada. “We have our entire family here and we live here so we are doing it,” Sarfaraz added.

“We are thankful to everyone for their blessings and prayers,” he remarked.

The 81-year-old was suffering from breathing issues and had been put on BiPAP ventilator in a hospital in Canada.

The report also suggested that the 81-year-old was showing signs of pneumonia. He underwent botched knee surgery last year as he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Born on 22 October 1937, the actor made his debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s Daag, and went on to act in over 300 films.

In a career spanning over 45 years, Khan has been part of numerous hits like Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Bol Radha Bol, Aankhen, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judaai and Judwaa.