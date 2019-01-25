TV actor Roohi Bano passes away in Turkey

January 25, 2019

TV actor Roohi Bano passed away on Friday in Turkey after a prolonged illness. She was 67 years old.

Bano had been under treatment at a hospital in Istanbul since January 3.

She was known for her iconic roles in Kiran Kahani, Kaanch ka Pul and Zard Gulab among other dramas.

The murder of her only son, Ali Raza, in 2005 left her tormented and she never recovered.

In November last year, there were reports that Bano had gone missing from a mental health institution in Lahore, Fountain House. However, her sister Rubina Begum squashed the rumours saying that Bano had moved back with her family.

According to her sister, she was on the ventilator for the last 10 days. Her kidneys were not working.

 
 
 

