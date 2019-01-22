Total Dhamaal trailer is a total laugh riot

Total Dhamaal’s trailer is out and it is a total laugh riot.

“The wildest adventure has begun,” said Ajay Devgan while sharing the trailer of the movie.

The trailer shows eight characters going on a treasure hunt and the adventure that follows. It will remind you of Wacky Races, a US animated series, too.

Anil Kapoor shared the trailer on his Twitter account. He captioned the trailer saying, “What’s life without some madness?”

Total Dhamaal is the third move in Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal film series.

Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi are reprising their roles while Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Esha Gupta are the new additions. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are reuniting on the silver screen after 26 years.

The movie will release on February 22.