These leaked pictures show how Pepper Potts could rescue Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame

Could Tony Stark’s salvation be Pepper Potts in an iron man suit?

A few days after images of action figures from the upcoming Avengers: Endgame were released, new pictures reveal what could be a major spoiler.

Fans on Twitter spotted pictures of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘rescue armour’ from the film, which the actor is rumoured to don in an attempt to save Tony Stark from deep space.

The last we saw Stark, he was stranded in space with his food and water running out. The trailer for the movie opens with him recording a goodbye message for Potts.

Stark finds himself adrift in space after he survives Thanos’ finger-snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War and is left on Titan, separated from the rest of the Avengers, who are engaged in battle on Earth.

A leaked image of Paltrow on the sets of Endgame first provided fans with a possible look at what her character will be up to in the film. The new toy images reveal a similar blue suit. The only other occasion on which Pepper suited up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in Iron Man 3, which also involved her ‘saving’ Tony.