The trailer for this Pakistani Harry Potter spin-off will leave you spellbound

January 5, 2019

Harry Potter has a huge fan following all over the world and Pakistanis are no exception. We already have a Harry Potter themed cafe in Islamabad and plenty of merchandise available for die-hard fans.

But a production house in Lahore has taken their love for Harry Potter to a whole new level by making a Harry Potter fan film.

The film, titled The Last Follower and The Resurrection of Voldemort has just released its trailer and people are amazed at the quality of the effects and filming.

The movie has been filmed at GC University Lahore as Hogwarts and it looks like the real deal.

From the trailer of the film, it looks like it is going to be one action-filled adventure in Pakistani style.

The movie is being produced by Khayaali Production. It makes music videos, short films and documentaries and now it has brought us the first-ever South Asian Harry Potter movie.

The movie is expected to be released sometime this year.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Pokemon Go creator to develop GPS-based tourism games

November 21, 2018 3:32 pm

Indian law university introduces Harry Potter law course

October 26, 2018 2:33 pm

Lego sales fall as children turn towards video games

October 1, 2018 2:46 pm

Yuvraj Singh’s wife acted in three Harry Porter movies

September 28, 2018 11:21 pm

Wand-waving Johnny Depp appears as ‘Fantastic Beasts’ character

July 22, 2018 12:43 pm

‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer passes away

April 22, 2018 12:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.